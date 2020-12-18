Holiday Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

CANCELED IN-PERSON SUNDAY SERVICES

In-person worship services are cancelled at this time. Just a reminder, you can catch virtual services every Sunday at 10 am with UMC Markle. The link to access this live stream can be found on our website (www.waynedaleumc.com).

. . .

PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021

When: Spring 2021 (January- May)

Where: United Methodist Preschool

Who: Children ages 2-5

Add’l: We offer half day and full day enrichment programs for children ages 2-5. Visit our website (www.waynedaleumc.com) and select the Preschool tab to learn more! Call now to register!

Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 747-7424

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS (Drive-Thru Only)

Our Food Bank is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am-11 am.

We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE @ 5:30 PM

Why: Celebrating Jesus miraculous birth

Add’l: The sanctuary is set up with every other pew closed and the remainder of the pews marked to distance 6 feet apart.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, holyscripturefw.org

. . .

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE @ 10:00 AM

Why: Celebrating Jesus miraculous birth

Add’l: If you do not feel comfortable attending in person the services are streamed on Holy Scripture Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

Dec 24, 6:30pm Christmas Day Worship Service: Dec 25, 10:00am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .