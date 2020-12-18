Holiday Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
CANCELED IN-PERSON SUNDAY SERVICES
In-person worship services are cancelled at this time. Just a reminder, you can catch virtual services every Sunday at 10 am with UMC Markle. The link to access this live stream can be found on our website (www.waynedaleumc.com).
PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021
When: Spring 2021 (January- May)
Where: United Methodist Preschool
Who: Children ages 2-5
Add’l: We offer half day and full day enrichment programs for children ages 2-5. Visit our website (www.waynedaleumc.com) and select the Preschool tab to learn more! Call now to register!
Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 747-7424
FOOD BANK HOURS (Drive-Thru Only)
Our Food Bank is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am-11 am.
We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address.
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE @ 5:30 PM
Why: Celebrating Jesus miraculous birth
Add’l: The sanctuary is set up with every other pew closed and the remainder of the pews marked to distance 6 feet apart.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, holyscripturefw.org
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE @ 10:00 AM
Why: Celebrating Jesus miraculous birth
Add’l: If you do not feel comfortable attending in person the services are streamed on Holy Scripture Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 holyscripturefw.org
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
Dec 24, 6:30pm Christmas Day Worship Service: Dec 25, 10:00am
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
