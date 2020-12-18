SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN!

Santa is coming in person to visit the families of Waynedale! But this year, to let his 9 reindeer rest up for the big Christmas night, he’ll be riding through the community on a Christmas Trolley. On Christmas Eve from 1pm – 4pm, Santa and Mrs. Claus will slowly make their way through most of the Waynedale neighborhoods to give a wave to all good boys and girls.

To spread Christmas cheer, in light of current events and the lack of safe holiday activities, Camille Garrison and Alex Cornwell say they designed this event for children to safely see Santa and experience the magic of Christmas that only Jolly Old Saint Nick can bring.

“It’s a tradition for kids to see Santa.” Alex Cornwell continued, “Families have made many concessions to stay safe from COVID-19, but Camille and I wanted to make sure seeing Santa wasn’t one of them. For many, Santa stands for hope and fond memories that inspire the child inside all of us. We felt that this year, more than any, our community needs all of those things to stay positive and to bring joy to the season.”

Santa will be driving through the following neighborhoods on December 24 (at the approximate times): Indian Village (1pm); Sand Point & Belle Vista (1:20pm), Old Trail (1:35pm), Southwest Waynedale (1:50pm), Avalon (2:30pm), Lake Shores West & Lakewood (2:50pm), Lakeshores East & Winterset (3:15pm). Santa has chosen the roads that would be the most convenient for families to see him from their front windows or step out of their homes to cheer him on as he rides by. Residents can find the event on Facebook for more details and a map of Santa’s route: fb.me/e/50fZWO1Fn

Of course, bringing the big man to visit so many Fort Wayne neighborhoods is no small feat. Organizers say that this would not have been possible without dedicated and passionate sponsors, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning (260-747-1800 / 6502 Bluffton Rd.) and The Waynedale News (260-747-4535 / 2505 Lower Huntington Rd.).

“Legacy is a local family-owned company, growing up in the family business I have always been thankful for the support we have received over the many years and like to give back to the community as a thank you.” Vicky Griffin, Owner of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning continued, “This has been a difficult year for everyone, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus and enjoy time with family & friends, near or far, we hope this will bring joy to your family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

Organizers recommend families bundle-up, mask-up, socially distance from other families and to stay safe while waiting for Santa. Times for Santa’s drive-by are approximate within about 15-20 minutes. Adults are required to accompany children who should stay on sidewalks (away from road) and should not approach the trolley and recommend being aware and careful of all traffic as the roads will have active traffic other than Santa’s Trolley.

And if you appreciate events like this, give our sponsors your thanks by using their services and donating to preserve the newspaper’s longevity and positive action in the area ( gf.me/u/yqj9aj ).