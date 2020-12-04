PBS COLLABORATES TO FIGHT HUNGER THOUGH HOLIDAYS

PBS Fort Wayne, in a special collaboration with Premier Bank, has announced that for any donation made to PBS Fort Wayne by the end of the year, Premier Bank will make a donation to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana equal to four meals for families in need.

PBS Fort Wayne has been a trusted community partner and a focal point for the advancement of arts, culture, history, education and the quality of life in our community for 45 years. Current circumstances have provided an opportunity to reflect on how we can amplify our service impact and help more of our neighbors in need.

Contributions to PBS Fort Wayne can be made in person, via phone (866-969-2721) or online at pbsfortwayne.org. These donations can be first time donations or additional gifts to existing memberships. Once a contribution is made, Premier Bank will donate funds equal to 4 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank. This combined program will last until December 31. In addition to benefitting Community Harvest Food Bank, contributions to PBS Fort Wayne are also tax deductible.

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana is the regional food bank for northeast Indiana, serving the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley.

After more than 37 years of operation, Community Harvest has grown to become a nationally recognized regional food bank within the Feeding America network. We distribute 17.1 million pounds of food annually to an average of nearly 80,000 unique people throughout the nine-county northeast Indiana region. Nearly 400-member soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food pantries, and youth programs depend on them for over 70% of their food supply. In addition, Community Harvest offers several in-house programs including Kids BackPack, TeenPak, Crisis Assistance food program, Hope for Heroes, SeniorPak, Farm Wagon mobile pantry, Community Cupboard pantry, Kids’ Café, and Saturday Helping Hands distribution.

Since the COVID 19 pandemic began, Community Harvest Food Bank distributed more than 14.25 million meals during the past year and continues to distribute record amounts of food, with an anticipated greater need yet to come.

“The mission to alleviate hunger grows more important each day, as more families than ever are missing something so basic, but so important in their daily lives,” said Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest Food Bank. “Food is the thing that sustains us, brings us together, provides hope in times of need, and keeps us healthy at a time when health is something that no one can take for granted. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with PBS Fort Wayne, Premier Bank, and the gift of hope given by all those who contribute.”

“Both PBS Fort Wayne and Community Harvest Food Bank share our passion to help those in need, and partnerships like this unite our community and make us all stronger,” said Gregory Allen, EVP and Fort Wayne Market President for Premier Bank. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated both the need for support and the importance of working together, we are more driven than ever to help alleviate hunger and spread kindness in the Fort Wayne community.”

“It’s a “double stewardship” celebration in this season of giving,” stated Bruce Haines, President/General Manager of PBS Fort Wayne. “We’re so grateful for this timely and unique collaboration as donations to PBS Fort Wayne are met with support from Premier Bank to further the essential services provided by Community Harvest Food Bank!”