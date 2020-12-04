INDIANA REPORTS 2020 GENERAL ELECTION VOTER TURNOUT

Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced that 65 percent or 3,068,542 of Indiana’s 4.7 million registered voters cast a vote in the November 3 General Election. The complete 2020 General Election Turnout and Absentee Chart with voter statistics for each county can be viewed online at enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html. The report was compiled by the Secretary of State’s office using voter data gathered in Indiana’s 92 counties.

“We continue to see that candidates and issues drive turnout,” said Secretary Lawson. “Presidential elections tend to have higher turnout rates. That held true this year with sixty-five percent of Hoosiers turning out to vote, the highest percentage we’ve seen since 1992.”

In 2016 and 2012, voter turnout was at 58 percent. In 2008, 62 percent of registered Hoosiers voted in the General Election. This was a record setting year, with 3,068,578 Hoosiers casting a ballot, more than in 2008, 2012 or 2016.

Congratulations to Hamilton and Wells Counties on having the highest turnout in the state. Both reached 75 percent turnout. They were followed by Greene, Hancock, and Whitley at 74 percent.

Turnout statistics for previous elections can be found online at www.in.gov/sos/elections/2400.htm.