OUABACHE SP HOSTS WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS

Ouabache State Park’s annual Wonderland of Lights display is running from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.

This drive-through event includes a synchronized light show at the park’s Fire Tower Plaza and more than 40 displays in the campground.

This year the Friends of Ouabache group partnered with the First Bank of Berne to expand the fire tower spectacular to three different light shows, one presented Mondays through Thursdays, another one Fridays through Sundays, and a special edition to be presented on Christmas Eve.

A new addition to the event invites guests to drop letters into Santa’s mailbox with a self-addressed stamped envelope and receive an answer back. Santa’s mailbox will be located at the main gatehouse each night and will be open until Dec. 20.

Admission is $5, and exact change is appreciated. For more information, email friendsofouabache@gmail.com or call Ouabache State Park at 260-824-0926.