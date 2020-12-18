Ruth E. Lauer, 71, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 4:07 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born in Marion on Thursday, May 19, 1949, to Merritt and Helen (Stevens) Usher.

Ruth graduated from Marion High School and attended Indiana Business College. She did a lot of volunteer work for St. Martins of Fort Wayne and her church at Waynedale United Methodist Church of Fort Wayne. She loved grocery shopping and cooking, and she was most famous for her mac and cheese. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cat, Cookie. She had just recently moved back to Marion to be with her loving family.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail Bricker of Marion; son, Leon (Dorinda) Oswalt of North Webster; brother, Paul (Marsha) Usher of Sweetser; granddaughters, Amy Bricker of Marion, Jonnie Bricker of Gas City, Kaisey Gray of Fairmount, and Cassie Gray of North Webster; grandsons, Jon Smith of Indianapolis, Levi Oswalt of North Webster, and Chase Oswalt of North Webster; and beloved cat, Cookie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merritt (Helen) Usher, and granddaughter, Nevaeh Oswalt.

The family received visitors on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ruth’s life began at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wally Champion officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway W. Dr., Ste. 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Additional remembrances by Linda Kuhn: Ruth was an active member of Waynedale United Methodist Church before relocating to Marion. She was a part of the sharing God’s blessings group that initiated free community dinners. She volunteered many times to help serve funeral dinners. She enjoyed working the annual women’s bazaar, especially the dollar table. For many years she served meals for the Rescue Mission and worked the polls at election time for 14 years.