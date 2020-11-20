WANTED: HUNTERS TO HELP HUNGRY HOOSIERS

More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. We have no doubt that these hunger relief agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Low-income families and the elderly are most at-risk. With schools closing and job disruptions causing loss of wages, and seniors isolated in their homes, many are experiencing shortages in their food budgets.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind ALL hunters and landowners about our deer donation program! After you’ve filled your freezer, please help us to feed those in need in your area by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative. Just take your deer in to your local, participating meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is NO charge to you! Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with 85 meat processors statewide and encourages the donation of large game and livestock to our program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives this nutritious meat to local hunger relief agencies.

“We envision communities in which everyone has access to nutritious food – a basic human right. Thanks to all of our donors and supporters over the past ten years, we have been able to pay for the processing of over 1.7 million pounds of donated deer and livestock – providing 6.8 million meals!” stated Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.

Help feed your less fortunate fellow Hoosiers by donating a deer this season!

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.7 million pounds of meat – providing over 7 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations of large game and livestock to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how you can help, please visit www.HoosiersFeeding theHungry.org.