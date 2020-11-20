Thanksgiving Worship & Events

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

CANCELED SERVICES

In response to the recent message sent out by the Bishop, it has been decided to cancel in-person Sunday services at this time. Instead, UMC Markle has graciously invited us to worship with them virtually each Sunday. Here are the links below for Sunday services. Thank you for your understanding and your patience. We hope we can all meet again in person soon.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/markleumc

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/ UCwyrRkDwkMFAn_o6IN4e_kw

. . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST PRESCHOOL

Where: 2501 Church Street

Who: For children ages 2-5.

Add’l: Interested in our Preschool Enrichment? We accept ages 2-5 for half-day or full-day structured learning. Want to know more? Visit our website at waynedaleumc.com and select PRESCHOOL at the top of the page.

Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street

Who: We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area.

Add’l: Our Food Bank is currently drive-up only. Please drive up to Door #1 and wait for one of our wonderful volunteers to come out and assist you. Please bring with you a driver’s license and a piece of mail with your current address. Thank you!

Cost: No Charge

Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .