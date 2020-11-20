Thanksgiving Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
CANCELED SERVICES
In response to the recent message sent out by the Bishop, it has been decided to cancel in-person Sunday services at this time. Instead, UMC Markle has graciously invited us to worship with them virtually each Sunday. Here are the links below for Sunday services. Thank you for your understanding and your patience. We hope we can all meet again in person soon.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/markleumc
Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/ UCwyrRkDwkMFAn_o6IN4e_kw
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST PRESCHOOL
Where: 2501 Church Street
Who: For children ages 2-5.
Add’l: Interested in our Preschool Enrichment? We accept ages 2-5 for half-day or full-day structured learning. Want to know more? Visit our website at waynedaleumc.com and select PRESCHOOL at the top of the page.
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street
Who: We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area.
Add’l: Our Food Bank is currently drive-up only. Please drive up to Door #1 and wait for one of our wonderful volunteers to come out and assist you. Please bring with you a driver’s license and a piece of mail with your current address. Thank you!
Cost: No Charge
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
