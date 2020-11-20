GIFT GUIDE FOR PLANT LOVERS – Green-Thumb Gardener

We all have someone in our life with a green thumb. Whether they have more houseplants than the jungle or they are already gearing up for spring gardening, we have put together a gift guide to break down the season’s best plant selection.

Poinsettia

Christmas poinsettias are the iconic symbol of the season. Poinsettias make a wonderful holiday gift that can be enjoyed before and after the holiday. These tropical flowers are available in a variety of colors from white and yellow to pink and red.

*Note: Poinsettias are not poisonous, however, their leaves do contain a sap that can be irritating if consumed. Most animals and children would not eat a large enough amount because of the irritating taste and feel.

Christmas Cactus

These remain one of the most requested plants for the winter holidays. If properly cared for they will provide you with a burst of color during the drab winter months. Flowers in red, white, yellow, pink, or purple appear at the tips of hanging branches which can grow up to 3 feet long!

Amaryllis

When amaryllis bulbs bloom, they can brighten up even the gloomiest winter day. They are easy to grow in homes or offices and make a delightful gift. There are so many gorgeous amaryllis flowers to choose from but shades of pink, red and bicolor stand to be the most popular choices.

Norfolk Pine

What is better than the gift of a tree during the holiday season? This soft-needled evergreen can be strung with lights and ornaments or just placed into a nice container. The Norfolk Pine is a gift that keeps on giving year after year after year.

