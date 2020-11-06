NOVEMBER EVENTS FOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

The History Center is proud to announce November is Native American Heritage Month set forth by the City of Fort Wayne in 2019. Join us November 1 as we continue with the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series and again on November 7 and 8 as we wrap up our Miami Indian Heritage Days season.

On Sunday, November 1, we welcomed Daryl Baldwin as a presenter for the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. Mr. Baldwin presented “Myaamiaataweenki: The Myaamia (Miami) Language.” Daryl is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and has been involved in the development of the Myaamia language revitalization movement since 1991. In 2001 he came to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio to serve as the founding director of the Myaamia Center. He also co-directs the National Breath of Life (BoL) Archival Institute for Indigenous Languages, which is a program housed within the Myaamia Center. These collective lifelong efforts to preserve and promote indigenous languages were recognized by the MacArthur Foundation in 2016.

The lecture was held at 2:00PM at the History Center and was free to the public. All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities. In person socially distant seating by household and masks were required.

Miami Indian Heritage Days programming concludes with Traders Days on Saturday, November 7 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, November 8, from 12-4pm at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road. Shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares, and enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs. Traders Days is free and open to the public. Social distancing and masks will be required.