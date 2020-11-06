ORGANIZATIONS PLAN VETERANS DAY ACTIVITIES

The annual Veterans Day Parade sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. on Parnell Avenue, with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

The parade line up will start at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of State Street and Parnell Avenue. The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum.

Guests attending the Veterans Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall.

For more information about the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, visit the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations website at accov.weebly.com, visit them on Facebook or contact First Vice Commander at commanderaccov@gmail.com