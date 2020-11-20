CHILDREN’S CHOIR HOLIDAY RECORDING PROJECT

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) is releasing a holiday recording, entitled Sing! Choirs of Angels. This recording will feature all seven of FWCC’s performing ensembles at First Wayne Street United Methodist.

Sing! Choirs of Angels will include a performance of Robert Shaw’s The Many Moods of Christmas, accompanied by a full orchestra. Other pieces include the first movement of John Rutter’s Gloria, featuring a brass ensemble, percussion and organ; and This Little Babe from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols.

The recording will be available for purchase online at fwcchoir.org and various locations throughout Fort Wayne. It is expected to be released by Thanksgiving for people to enjoy during the holiday season.

“Normally during the holiday season, the children’s choir gives back to our community through our performances,” said Jonathan Busarow, Artistic Executive Director of FWCC. “This year, we can think of no better way to share our holiday joy, than with this recording project. We are so pleased to be able to engage area musicians in this recording project and to share this music with the entire community. Our students have had an incredible opportunity to work on this important project.”

This project is made possible by support from community organizations. Special thanks to Ambassador Enterprises; Premier Bank; Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; Blake Aesthetics Family Dentistry; Grabill Family Dentistry; Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates P.C.; Vision Scapes; LawnGanics; Hamil Lehman & England PC; Steve & Chase Ellinwood DDS; Simplx Security; and O’Rourke-Schof Family Foundation.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance.