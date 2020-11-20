ONE-STOP POP-UP GIFT SHOP TO BENEFIT MAKE-A-WISH

Shop ‘til you drop at the Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish One-Stop Pop-Up Gift Shop and help bring joy back into a child’s life this holiday season! The pop-up will be open from noon on Friday, December 4th until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th at Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, located across from Marshalls and next to Claire’s.

The pop-up shop will feature a wide array of home decor items, such as wooden box signs, mugs, holiday decor, shabby chic decor, farmhouse decor, and more! 100% of proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana to help make wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses.

What: Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish One-Stop Pop-Up Gift Shop

Where: Jefferson Pointe; 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd #H-2 (across from Marshalls & next to Claire’s), Fort Wayne, IN 46804

When: Friday, December 4th: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5th: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 6th: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

While many wishes involving travel and large gatherings have been temporarily paused due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish OKI is still granting hundreds of wishes for things like shopping sprees, room makeovers, and playsets. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are committed to supporting each wish family to determine all the wish possibilities we can safely grant now for families who choose not to wait for a wish.

Every wish is made possible through the generous support of our community. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer, and share the Make-A-Wish mission, visit: wish.org/oki

Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted nearly 18,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2019, granted the largest number of wishes in the country. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU! To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer and share our mission, visit: wish.org/oki and follow on social media @makeawishohkyin