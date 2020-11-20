CHRISTMAS MARKET ADDED TO THE FANTASY OF LIGHTS

Blue Jacket continues to make enhancements to the annual family tradition, the Fantasy of Lights, but is announcing perhaps their largest addition; an open-air Christmas Market.

The Inaugural Christmas Market this 2020 will be located at the end of the traditional Fantasy of Lights route in the Foellinger Theatre Parking lot. Admission to the market is free, but patrons will need to drive through the 2-mile lighted route to attend.

The safe, open-air Christmas Market will feature unique food and craft vendors, Christmas music, and outdoor photo-taking opportunities in larger-than-life displays. The market will only be open 11 nights during the entire Fantasy of Lights event: Dec. 10-13 and Dec 17-23. Vendors will be located inside their own tents throughout the market, and all patrons will be expected to wear face coverings to attend.

The anchor of the market will be a 30-foot x 120-foot “Santa Experience” tent. Inside will be a winding path leading patrons through a beautifully decorated Narnia-like winter wonderland followed by Santa’s workshop, with no one other than Santa who will be present during the experience and available for pictures every night the market is open.

“We have been testing this idea for 3 years, opening a small shop we called “Santa’s Cottage” at the beginning of the route, providing free popcorn and cocoa while gauging if people would experience something new,” said Blue Jacket’s Executive Director Tony Hudson. “Throughout this unpredictable year, we deliberated but always green-lighted this addition because we feel now more than ever, we all need this. Families need a place to go and enjoy something more than a laptop screen or TV.”

Blue Jacket is working with the Allen County Board of Health to ensure the event is safe. Plans are already in place for masks, proper social distancing, population control inside the market and Santa Experience, and they are prepared to add any other provisions based on mandates at the time of the event.