Allan E Herring, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday September 19th. Allan is survived by his parents; Melvin and Barbara Herring; brother Jeff; and sister Elaine (Chris) Rowlett; and 2 very special nieces, Heather and Courtney. Visitation for Allan was on Wednesday September 23rd, from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be on Thursday Sept 24th at 10:30 am with calling 1 hour prior, all at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service (6557 North Clinton St.) Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Allan’s honor may be directed to his niece’s education fund ( c/o Elaine Rowlett)

