“SHOP WAYNEDALE” OFFERS GAMES TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES

To support community businesses on the south end of Fort Wayne, a group of volunteers have come together to create a community-wide event called “SHOP Waynedale.” The event will be held during the week of August 23 – 29 and as the name aptly infers, encourages families throughout Northeast Indiana to come into Waynedale’s business districts to explore the many and diverse businesses available.

Families can participate to win prizes from local businesses by completing a “Passport To Waynedale” game, where they get a stamp at each participating business they visit. And for those who want a little more of a challenge, participants can try to figure out the “Waynedale Scavenger Hunt.” Playing each game enters each family a chance to win some of over two thousand dollars worth of prizes & gift certificates from local businesses. Top prize is $500 to be spent in Waynedale!

The Passport To Waynedale and Waynedale Scavenger Hunt games can be found in the August 14, 2020 edition of The Waynedale News, or can be picked up at one of the many participating businesses. Once completed, they can be dropped off at the Waynedale Library (ACPL) at 2200 Lower Huntington Rd in Fort Wayne or they may be mailed to The Waynedale News at 2505 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46809.

This free event is being organized by volunteers in lieu of the long-standing community summer event, Walk In Waynedale (formerly Waynedale Community Picnic), which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“With so many events canceled in the area, there’s not a lot of activities to look forward to. Our event volunteers wanted to create one that everyone could safely participate in at their own comfort level.” Camille Garrison, Event Chair of Shop Waynedale continued “And since we’ve relied heavily in the past on our local businesses to subsidize our events, we want to be there for them during their time of need by encouraging people to shop local and support them.”

Although there is no purchase necessary to participate in the Shop Waynedale games, throughout the week, area businesses will also be offering significant discounts and giveaways to encourage people to stop by and shop.

The rules for the games, as well as a full list of participating business with their discounts and giveaways will be premiered on www.waynedale.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/3165771143458290/