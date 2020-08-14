COMPLETE THIS END-OF-SUMMER GARDEN CHECK LIST – Green-Thumb Gardener

While summer slowly fades, cool weather and fall colors are just around the corner. Now is a great time to start fall gardening projects, admire the best of late-summer blooms, and prepare your yard for the winter months. Here are five things to check off your to-do list before summer ends.

Eat from the Garden

Late summer is the best time to enjoy the bounty of your garden. The peppers are ripening to their fullest flavor, making them perfect for the grill. Zucchini is in abundance and can be used in multiple summer dishes. Tomato and cucumbers make a refreshing addition to a summer salad mix. What are you harvesting from your garden right now? Plant a Second Run in the Garden

Now is the time to plant your cool-weather crops. Try planting a second run of swiss chard, spinach, kale, radish, lettuce, and more. Fertilize and Deadhead Perennials

Use a slow-release fertilizer to help keep your perennials healthy into the fall and winter, they will thank you in the spring! Deadheading is an important task that will result in a healthier plant and more blooms in the spring. Save the blooms from your zinnias and marigolds when you are deadheading so that you can use the seeds for next year’s bounty! Plan and Plant Spring Bulbs

Think back to your spring garden. Did you like the way it looked? Would you like to add anything new? Fall is the time to plan (and plant) your spring garden. Spring-blooming bulbs, such as tulips and daffodils should be planted in September or October once the soil temperatures have cooled. Check and Put Away Summer Equipment

When it is time to put away the hose and garden equipment, examine all your items carefully. Does anything need to be tossed, cleaned, or repaired? If you need to toss something (like a broken porch umbrella), take advantage of any end-of-season sales to find a new one at the best price! When spring comes around once again, you will be glad to start the season off with organized and clean equipment.

If you need help with any items on your checklist, head to your local garden center. McNamara Florist can help you with all your fall planting needs. We hope you enjoy all that the late summer garden has to offer!

This article is sponsored by McNamara at Sand Point, which has 2 acres of production greenhouses, retail florist and gift shop, as well as retail garden center and wholesale plant business. Contact McNamara by calling 260-747-4131 or visit 4322 DeForest Ave, Ft. Wayne, IN 46809.