Donald Charles Clifford, 50

Donald Charles Clifford, 50, of Ft.Wayne Indiana, passed away at home. He was born in Cincinnati Ohio, lovingly adopted son of Virgil Thomas Clifford and Judith Ann Clifford. Also biological parents Ruby Wilburn and Don Fry. He was employed with Pepsi Co. For many years as a technician. He attended Indiana Tech studying Industrial engineering. His love and passion was his Smoke-n-Bbq business. He had a generous heart, loved cooking for others and every thanksgiving would fix large quantities of turkeys and loved giving them away. He loved to make people smile. He will be remembered for his smirks, grins and pranks he liked to pull for a laugh. He served in the Navy and was fond of many veterans organizations , especially the Invisible Vets of Ft. Wayne.

He leaves to cherish his memory- parents Tom Judy Clifford, son Brody Clifford, brother David Clifford ( Suzie), sisters Sheila Clifford Trumbo ( Sam), Denise Hernandez, Michelle Flickinger, and Sherry Powers. Many aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, friends and neighbors who he cherished.

Donations may be made in his honor to Invisible Vets P.O. Box 5729 Fort Wayne, Indiana 46895

