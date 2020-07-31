Friday, August 7, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

BBQ RIBFEST RETURNS ON FRIDAY, JULY 31

The Waynedale News Staff

The staff at BBQ RibFest is saddened to report that this year’s event has been scaled back and will no longer include the national award-winning BBQ teams from around the country. Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 the event will be reduced from four days to two and hours of operation reduced significantly as well. After twenty-two years of delighting our BBQ loving fans with national award-winning BBQ and nationally acclaimed music we feel that eliminating the “rib pit” and reducing vendors and hours of operation was unfortunately necessary. Two local BBQ teams will be serving their finest. Musical acts Thunderstruck Americas AC/DC is scheduled to perform on Friday July 31 with special guests the Mark May Band and The Sedonas. Rumours ATL, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute will perform Saturday August 1 with Special guests Daily Driver and The Fansler Kid. The location as in years past is Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. Doors open both days at 6:00 PM. Facemasks will be required for entry and available for purchase at the door. Refer to bbqribfest.com and our Facebook page RibFest at Headwaters Park for more information. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the show.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff