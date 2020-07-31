BBQ RIBFEST RETURNS ON FRIDAY, JULY 31

The staff at BBQ RibFest is saddened to report that this year’s event has been scaled back and will no longer include the national award-winning BBQ teams from around the country. Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 the event will be reduced from four days to two and hours of operation reduced significantly as well. After twenty-two years of delighting our BBQ loving fans with national award-winning BBQ and nationally acclaimed music we feel that eliminating the “rib pit” and reducing vendors and hours of operation was unfortunately necessary. Two local BBQ teams will be serving their finest. Musical acts Thunderstruck Americas AC/DC is scheduled to perform on Friday July 31 with special guests the Mark May Band and The Sedonas. Rumours ATL, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute will perform Saturday August 1 with Special guests Daily Driver and The Fansler Kid. The location as in years past is Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. Doors open both days at 6:00 PM. Facemasks will be required for entry and available for purchase at the door. Refer to bbqribfest.com and our Facebook page RibFest at Headwaters Park for more information. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the show.

