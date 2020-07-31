$70,000 DONATED FOR YOUTH GROUP DREAM HOME

MBN Properties is gifting Youth for Christ (YFC) of Northern Indiana 100 percent of the profit, a minimum of $70,000, from a newly built dream home located in Southwest Fort Wayne in order to give back and invest in the next generation in Northeast Indiana.

The home is a 2,300 square foot traditional two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 3-car garage on Bass and Hamilton Road. The lot backs up to Fort Wayne Trails’ River Greenway in the Southwest Allen County School district.

MBN is passing 100 percent of its profit to YFC and the subcontractors they are working with are following their lead and giving nearly all of their profit on the project away to further the mission of YFC and bring hope to the next generation.

“We believe we are here to give, not to take. We believe that’s what God calls us to do, to give back,” said Nate Norris, one of the owners of MBN Properties. “With YFC we know the money is going to a good organization that’s going to be good stewards and use it for the glory of Christ. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Without generous organizations like MBN Properties, who have a heart for bringing Glory to God and blessing his people, we wouldn’t be able to do ministry as relentlessly or intentionally,” said Taylor Monaco, Director of Communications and Engagement for Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana. “This gift reminds us and the young people we serve the community are on this mission with us, they believe in our youth, and they are willing to pour into them with us. We’re so grateful.”

Youth for Christ is a movement of people who love Jesus, engaging young people in all different contexts – schools, urban neighborhoods, and detention centers – in healthy, authentic relationships. This happens through programs like Campus Life, City Life, and Juvenile Justice Ministry. To find out more, visit yfcnin.org.