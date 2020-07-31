MADE A MISTAKE ON YOUR RETURN? – D.O.R. Says They Can Help

Forgot to carry the one or maybe a W-2 was found under the desk? Don’t stress, mistakes happen. But according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR), customers who make simple mistakes may not have to file an amended tax return.

“Taxes can be complicated and simple mistakes happen,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “The DOR team is ready to help customers fix obvious errors to ensure returns and refunds are accurate. It’s all part of our commitment to providing great customer service and help our fellow Hoosiers stay compliant.”

Customers do NOT need to file an amended tax return if:

• Simple math errors were made on the return. The DOR team will automatically correct minor errors and adjust the return accordingly. This may modify a tax refund or generate a bill. If this occurs, a letter will be sent to the customer to explain any changes.

• Generally, if tax documents were not included with the return, but all income, deductions and credits were reported correctly. A DOR customer service team member may contact the customer by phone to request more information to complete return processing. See exceptions below.

Customers NEED TO file an amended return if:

• The income reported was incorrect or an additional source of income was not reported.

• Schedule IN K-1s Income and Deductions were not included, even if the income was reported correctly.

• The tax filing status has changed, e.g., the filing status needs to change from jointly to filing separately.

• Incorrect or inaccurate tax deductions or credits were claimed.

• An entitled to deduction or credit was not originally claimed.Individuals needing to update a return that may result in a new refund amount should wait until they receive their initial tax refund before filing an amended return.

Individuals can amend their return by first filing the Federal Form 1040X with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), followed by an Indiana amended return, Form IT-40X. State returns can be amended up to three years after the original due date or the date the tax was paid, whichever is later. Amended tax returns must be sent to DOR by mail; the address is included on each form.

For more information on filing an amended state tax return, call DOR Customer Service at (317) 232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST or visit DOR’s website at dor.in. gov, select “Individual Income Taxes” from the menu and then “File an Amended Return.”