‘PEDAL, PADDLE, PLAY’ NOW HELD AS A VIRTUAL EVENT

After spending the last two months cooped up at home everyone seems to be looking for a way to get out and have some fun; encourage the kiddos to do more than play video games; and get outside for some fresh air while still practicing social distancing. Here’s the answer: Northeast Indiana Water Trails invites you to the 5th annual Three Rivers Federal Credit Union: Pedal, Paddle, Play!

This year’s Pedal, Paddle, Play offers event participants the chance to explore Northeast Indiana’s land and water trails at their own pace, all while maintaining a safe social distance from the crowds of our typical event. Current circumstances have changed the way we’re living our daily lives, but the trails still call- Pedal, Paddle, Play is your chance to get out and discover something new, contribute to fund-raising efforts to improve access to outdoor recreation on our region’s waterways, and have the chance to win some great prizes, including a complete kayak package donated by Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot!

From now thru July 15, registered participants are challenged to snap a selfie or photo of a friend with the Northeast Indiana Water Trails logo in view (print it, screenshot it, draw it, wear it!) while traveling the area’s land and water trails. Then post your photos to NEIWT’s Instagram (@neiwatertrails) or Facebook page with the #pedalpaddleplay2020 hashtag…and mention the trail or waterway where the photo was taken. Each post will give the registrant a ticket (up to a maximum of six per each paid registrant) to be entered into the famous Pedal, Paddle, Play prize drawing!

For the safety of all our pedaling and paddling friends the prize drawing will take place via Facebook live at 1PM on Saturday, July 18th. All tickets will be entered into a general drawing and winners will be randomly selected for each prize as they are announced. Participants need not be present to win.

Registration is only $20 for an individual or $35 for a pair, and includes an event t-shirt.

The purpose of this event is to encourage the exploration of the water and land trails in NE Indiana, and raise funds for the Northeast Indiana Water Trails to improve access to outdoor recreation on our waterways throughout the region. Funds raised this year will be used to continue the Trail Head sign program for the 87 boat access sites on flowing waters in NE Indiana.

Visit the event page on www.neiwatertrails.com for more information and to register.