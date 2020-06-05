June 5, 2020 – Local Ads

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NEWLY REMODELED MOBILE HOMES

Lease to own starting at 500 monthly with a 250 deposit includes lot rent, water, garbage ,sewage contact 260-747-2727 Waynedale Moble Homes 7515 Bluffton Road.

SANDPOINT RD

GARAGE SALES

June 12 & 13

Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-5

STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE

This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.

NEED 1954 ELMHURST YEARBOOK

Would take 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 if I have to. Will pay or take as gift. Please call 260-229-1164

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

