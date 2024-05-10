Local Text Ads ~ May 10, 2024

TRILLIUM PLANT SALE

Tuesday, May 21,2024

8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aboite Fire Station

11321 Aboite Center Rd. Fort Wayne, In 46814

Sale includes locally grown plants and other gardening items.

3 ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE

Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations

Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm

Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

15TH ANNUAL

OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

Vendors Wanted

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

Saturday June 8th, 2024

9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own

Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021

Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds

Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

YOUR AD HERE!

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area. If you’d like to volunteer to cover local events or write about community news, call for details 260-747-4535.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY:

Hospitalist Physicians of Indiana, P.C. seeks Hospitalist physicians in Fort Wayne, IN to provide medical care to both adults and children in a hospital setting. Reqs. Med. Deg. (or foreign equiv.); State Med. License or Eligible for state Med. License; Completion of Internal Medicine or Family Medicine residency.

Email resume to: tiffany_goins@teamhealth.com and reference job code: 640