Local Text Ads ~ May 10, 2024
TRILLIUM PLANT SALE
Tuesday, May 21,2024
8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Aboite Fire Station
11321 Aboite Center Rd. Fort Wayne, In 46814
Sale includes locally grown plants and other gardening items.
3 ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE
Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations
Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm
Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
15TH ANNUAL
OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
Vendors Wanted
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
Saturday June 8th, 2024
9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.
Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own
Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021
Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds
Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area. If you’d like to volunteer to cover local events or write about community news, call for details 260-747-4535.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY:
Hospitalist Physicians of Indiana, P.C. seeks Hospitalist physicians in Fort Wayne, IN to provide medical care to both adults and children in a hospital setting. Reqs. Med. Deg. (or foreign equiv.); State Med. License or Eligible for state Med. License; Completion of Internal Medicine or Family Medicine residency.
Email resume to: tiffany_goins@teamhealth.com and reference job code: 640
