Calvin D. Mix, 70, of Fort Wayne passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1950 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Calvin A. and Dorothy (Humbert) Mix. He worked at Maloley’s Grocery Store, Walker G. Mulligans for 30 years, and as co-owner of Triscape Inc. for 15 years. He was a member of FOE 3512 and the American Legion. He enjoyed attending car shows and spending time with family and friends. Surviving family include his wife of 39 years, Cyndy Mix; children, Kelly DuBois and Gary (Sherry) Mix; grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, and Brandon; great grandchildren, Alexis, Maddie, and Connor; sister, Dorothy Mae Jackson; and dog, Lily Marie. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Betty Lou Reed; and brother-in-laws, Paul Reed and Meredith Jackson. Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also at 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are recommended but not required. Group size and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. Condolences and memories of Cal may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

Pin 4 Shares