CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
Capt. Marc Crawford, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, right, relieves Capt. Jack Fay, a native of Scarborough, Maine, left, as commander, Surface Division ELEVEN during a change of command ceremony. Crawford is the second commander of the division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
