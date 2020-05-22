Capt. Marc Crawford, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, right, relieves Capt. Jack Fay, a native of Scarborough, Maine, left, as commander, Surface Division ELEVEN during a change of command ceremony. Crawford is the second commander of the division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

The Waynedale News Staff

