Friday, May 22, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Spotlight 

CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

The Waynedale News Staff

Capt. Marc Crawford, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, right, relieves Capt. Jack Fay, a native of Scarborough, Maine, left, as commander, Surface Division ELEVEN during a change of command ceremony. Crawford is the second commander of the division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff