HIGHLIGHTED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES & RESOURCES DURING COVID-19

Local government and mental health experts and organizations today highlighted mental health services and resources that are available to individuals and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters were joined by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana, Park Center, Bowen Center, Headwaters Counseling, The Lutheran Foundation, and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute.

Highlights of mental health services and resources:

-Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana promotes mental and emotional health through advocacy, education, support services, and hope. In 2019, the organization reached 5,000 adults, youth, professionals, and teachers in 11 counties. Call 260-422-6441 for more information.

-Park Center is a comprehensive behavioral health provider with a goal of providing quality care and support to promote wellness and healing for clients of all ages and at every stage of recovery. Park Center services can be accessed by calling 260-481-2700 and a 24/7 helpline is available at 260-471-9440.

-Bowen Center is a non-profit Community Mental Health Center serving 28 Indiana counties and growing. Founded in 1961, the center is named in honor of former Indiana Governor, Otis R. Bowen, MD. Bowen Center strives to strengthen its communities and to improve the health and well-being of those it is privileged to serve. For more information visit, BowenCenter.org.

-Headwaters Counseling provides compassionate, affordable mental health and substance abuse counseling in addition to essential EAP services to Fort Wayne and Allen County. Headwaters Counseling has added tele-therapy (phone and video counseling) to serve current and new clients during the COVID-19 crisis. Tele-therapy at Headwaters Counseling can also be very affordable and in some cases completely covered by insurance. Call 260-744-4326 to schedule an appointment.

-Look Up Indiana, lookupindiana.org, has been developed by The Lutheran Foundation to address mental and substance-abuse problems. It includes a 24-hour hotline at 877-257-0208 and chat services.

-During the pandemic, the Parkview Behavioral Health Institute is here to support the community. For an initial screening, call the HelpLine at 260-373-7500 or 800-284-8439, anytime – 24 hours a day. Experienced specialists are available to guide you or your loved ones to the appropriate level of care, including virtual visits with a mental health professional.

“We want to ensure that anyone requiring assistance can get help during this health crisis,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re a community that’s committed to meeting the needs of individuals and families. By coming together, we can and we will make a positive difference. We’re fortunate to have mental health professionals who are working tirelessly to meet the growing needs in our city and county.”

“We urge our residents to take steps to care for their mental health as well as their physical health. While some anxiety is to be expected with the uncertainty and the impacts of social distancing and isolation, it’s important during times like these to monitor your own physical and mental health, as well as safely stay connected to your community. Know the signs of stress and when and how to seek help for yourself, as well as loved ones,” said the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

With more cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Allen County, Mayor Henry and the Board of Commissioners continue to stress the importance of practicing social distancing, washing hands thoroughly and regularly, and limiting activities in group settings. The public is reminded to be vigilant and use good judgment as a result of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s ongoing stay-at-home order.

The public is encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/covid-19 where a community resource page has been created and is updated regularly with information about COVID-19, local government responses, and other organizations that serve the public and how collectively there is help available to those who may need assistance. The site also includes a list of possible ways area residents can help. A comprehensive listing of non-profits assisting with basic needs is also on the website.