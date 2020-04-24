THANK YOU FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT FROM ENGLEWOOD!

Englewood Health and Rehabilitation would like to thank our staff, volunteers, community friends and family members for their support and encouragement through these past few weeks as we work to protect our residents during this pandemic. Your support has helped us remain positive and confident. We have put extraordinary measures in place since the onset of COVID-19 to ensure we are protecting our residents and staff as their health and well-being is our highest priority. We have been in constant communication with the county and state departments and have been closely following their recommendations.

Community volunteers have been an incredible blessing to our facility. We appreciate those that made face masks and other supplies for our staff and residents. We appreciate that you adjusted to new ways of connecting with your loved one as one on one visitation has been restricted by the authorities. Please take advantage of the exterior window visitations with your loved one. We especially want to thank our dedicated and compassionate staff for their hard work and commitment to quality care during this pandemic. Their uncompromised loyalty to serving and protecting our residents has been a source of inspiration.

Finally, our residents are doing fine. While they are to stay in their rooms, they still are active. Our Life Enrichment team has revamped the activity program to offer more individual activities such as crafts, and painting. In addition, we are being creative with hallway activities. Residents come to their doorways to participate in bingo, exercise, happy hour, music, memory and trivia games.

Our resident and staff community have united as a family and together we will make the best memories!!