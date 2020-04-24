ELECTION COMMISSION ADAPTS FOR JUNE 2 PRIMARY ELECTION

In response to recommendations from Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and the leadership of Indiana’s major political parties, the Indiana Election Commission has issued an order implementing policy changes for the June 2nd Primary Election. This follows a previous order issued March 25, 2020.

The complete order detailing each change is available at www.in.gov/sos/elections/2404.htm.

The Commission’s order included the following changes, which will apply to the June 2nd Primary only:

• Limited early in-person voting will be available for one week, from May 26th to June 1st.

• Poll workers are currently required to live in the county they work for. This requirement is waived so long as the voter is registered to vote in Indiana.

• The Secretary of State and the Indiana Election Division will provide counties with training and guidelines on mail handling procedures and personal protective equipment.

• The Commission advises that all public buildings, such as fire stations and school buildings, be available for use for the June 2nd Primary.

• All absentee ballot applications submitted after December 2nd will be accepted regardless of excuse given, as long as they are otherwise compliant with Indiana law.

• County election boards may adopt more than one central count location.

• Counties may move a polling location after giving best possible notice to the public.

Eligible Hoosiers can register to vote online, check their registration status, and request an absentee ballot by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com.