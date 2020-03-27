SPRING IS HERE: PEREGRINE EGGS SPOTTED ON FALCON CAM

High above Fort Wayne rests a sure sign of spring: The peregrine falcon nest on the roof of the city’s tallest building has new additions.

Two eggs were recently viewed in the nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center via I&M’s Falcon Cam at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam

The identity of the parents has yet to be confirmed by a reading of the ID bands on their legs, but they are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, the eggs bring to at least 25 the number Jamie and Moxie have laid since taking up residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.

I&M’s Falcon Cam is a popular attraction for birders, falcon fans and ornithology aficionados. In the busiest months when the falcon chicks are active, I&M records more than 10,000 page views. The Falcon Cam is the result of a partnership between Indiana Michigan Power, Soarin’ Hawk Avian Rescue and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Michigan Power Center (previously known as One Summit Square) has been an important element in the restoration of peregrine falcons that began nearly 30 years ago by the Indiana DNR. A nesting box built in 1996 has been the place nearly 60 falcon chicks have hatched, making it one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for the falcon restoration.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age.

Once the falcons reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.