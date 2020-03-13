Sally Anna Pepper, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Sally was born November 4, 1950 in Muncie, daughter of the late Gerald O. and Evelyn P. Terry. Sally retired from Water Furnace in 2013 and had previously worked for Rogers Market in Waynedale. She is survived by her children, Scott (Tracie) Pepper, Todd Pepper, Dave (Yolanda) Pepper, Debra (Matthew) Halmich, Amanda (Craig) Rasawehr, and Marissa Pepper; grandchildren, Hannah, Haylie, Nora, Milanna, Madison, and Bailey; great grandson, Kai Lin; siblings, Linda Terry, Dennis (Judy) Terry, Cathy (Carmelo) Carella, Mabel (Jim) Mangum, Mata (John) Grose, Janice (Mike) Arnold, Gayleen Terry, Kayleen Terry, and Sheila (Rick) Curtis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David A. Pepper; and brother James M. (Sandra) Terry. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial was at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials in memory of Sally may be made to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Pepper family.

