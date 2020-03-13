March 13, 2020 – Local Ads

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Highly Visible Office Space for Lease in Waynedale on Lower Huntington Rd. 2000 SqFt+ for lease. Space on 1st floor and 2nd floor as well as storage in basement of office. Contact Jon 260-403-2961

_________________

SPRING CLEAN UPS

In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company

_________________

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

Or pickup at The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

_________________

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS

The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.

_________________

RUMMAGE SALE

Friday, March 20th, 8-5pm;

Saturday, March 21st, 8-noon;

Bag Sale: Saturday

St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock

In gym: 12912 Franke Rd., Monroeville, 46773

_________________

YELLOW RETIREMENT

1 bedroom $550, 2 bedroom $600, 2 bedroom garage $760. Includes water, sewer, trash & appliances.

260-424-0424

_________________

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you!

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.

This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print.

We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors.

Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

FRIAR ENTERPRISES

Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.

We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.

Serving the community since 1985.

747-7014

_________________

SENIOR MENS GOLF PARKS DIVISION LOOKING FOR MEMBERS

Contact Jim Tapur 479-7770

4/27-10/8 Mondays & Thursdays

Shoaff, Mcmillen, & Foster park golf courses

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

_________________

_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________