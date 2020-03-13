March 13, 2020 – Local Ads
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Highly Visible Office Space for Lease in Waynedale on Lower Huntington Rd. 2000 SqFt+ for lease. Space on 1st floor and 2nd floor as well as storage in basement of office. Contact Jon 260-403-2961
_________________
SPRING CLEAN UPS
In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company
_________________
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
_________________
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
_________________
RUMMAGE SALE
Friday, March 20th, 8-5pm;
Saturday, March 21st, 8-noon;
Bag Sale: Saturday
St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock
In gym: 12912 Franke Rd., Monroeville, 46773
_________________
YELLOW RETIREMENT
1 bedroom $550, 2 bedroom $600, 2 bedroom garage $760. Includes water, sewer, trash & appliances.
260-424-0424
_________________
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you!
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors.
Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________
SENIOR MENS GOLF PARKS DIVISION LOOKING FOR MEMBERS
Contact Jim Tapur 479-7770
4/27-10/8 Mondays & Thursdays
Shoaff, Mcmillen, & Foster park golf courses
_________________
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
_________________
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
