AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NEEDS VOLUNTEER DRIVERS

The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteer drivers to support the Road To Recovery program, which provides cancer patients with rides to treatment as a resource in the community. This year, an estimated 37,940 residents of Indiana will be diagnosed with cancer, and for some getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock.

“Every day, thousands of cancer patients are in need of a ride to and from their treatments,” said Chelsey Krofta, Program Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Even the best treatment can’t work if a cancer patient can’t get there.”

The American Cancer Society currently has a small team of Road To Recovery drivers, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers. In some communities, due to the lack of drivers, transportation needs can go unmet. The American Cancer Society anticipates the need to train several more drivers from throughout the area in order to meet the growing need of those facing cancer in the community.

All volunteers must have: A valid driver’s license, a good driving record, access to a safe and reliable vehicle, computer or tablet access to check it daily/weekly, and some flexible availability Monday-Fridays from 7am-7pm. The American Cancer Society screens and trains all volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want based on their availability.

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, contact Program Manager Chelsey Krofta at 317-344-7803 or by email at lachelsa.krofta@cancer.org. Cancer patients who want more information on using transportation services can call our 24-hour National Cancer Information Center (NCIC) at 1-800-227-2345.