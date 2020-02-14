VOLUNTEERS PREP OVER 450 BACKPACKS FOR COMFORT CASES

On Friday, February 7, the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Indiana and the City of Fort Wayne, announced that the month-long fundraising effort to provide support for local children entering the foster care system was successful.

A packing party was held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. Over 30 students from Canterbury School volunteered to fill donated backpacks with stuffed animals, blankets, pajamas, books and toiletries, to show children entering the foster care system that their community cares about them.

Over 450 youth will receive a filled backpack, thanks to the generous donations from Sam and Molly Graves, John and Tracie Martin, Jennifer Haines, Natalie Hildebrand, Canterbury School, East Noble Middle School, Strahm Building Solutions, Rea Magnet Wire, Snider High School, Fort Wayne Sport Club, Physicians Health Plan Fort Wayne, Blessed Sacrament Church, Immaculate Conception Church, Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church and citizens in our community who dropped off donations at Citizens Square.

Annabella Brown, a sophomore at Canterbury High School, who also holds the title of Miss South Central Outstanding Teen, contacted Robert Scheer, Founder and CEO of the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases because she wanted to help foster children. Annabella first heard of Scheer on The Ellen Show when he explained that foster children often carry their personal belongings in trash bags when transitioning to a new home. She was determined to bring Comfort Cases to northeast Indiana. “For me, a Comfort Case isn’t just a bag. It creates an opportunity for kids to find a forever home and a sense of belonging,” said Annabella Brown.

“This event truly encompassed everything I envisioned Comfort Cases to be when we started this charity. Businesses, local government, schools, adults, and children working together to support youth in foster care,” said Comfort Cases Founder and CEO Robert Scheer. “Thank you to the Ft. Wayne community for truly making a difference and showing children in foster care that they matter.”

Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases’ mission is to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. The charity provides kids in foster care with a brand new backpack and duffel bag to replace the trash bag that so many are asked to pack in as they enter the system. Each Case is packed with brand new items such as pajamas, a blanket, a stuffed animal, toiletries, books, and other essentials. Visit ComfortCases.org for more information.