HAPPY 54TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY!

Ron and Barb will be celebrating their 54th Wedding Anniversary on June 4, 2020.

They were married at the Fort Wayne Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on June 4, 1966, with a reception at Lighted Acres.

Their honeymoon was in Florida in Ron’s 1965 Mustang.

Barb graduated from Fremont High School in 1961 and Fort Wayne Business College in 1962. She worked for Lincoln Life as Secretary in Mortgage Loan, retired from IPFW as Arts and Science Clerk in 2003.

Ron graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1956 in Fort Wayne, received an electrical tech degree from Purdue in 1958 and BSEE from Indiana Tech in 1966. He spent 7 years in the Air National Guard of Indiana & New York, 1954-1961. Worked for Xerox, Wabash Magnetics, Magnavox, Hughes, and retired from Raytheon in 2000 as Senior Staff Power Engineer.

They have two daughters: Kathleen (Lee) Daly and Cheryl (Brent) Eastwood plus two grandchildren, Erin and Thomas Eastwood.

Ron and Barb enjoy cards, puzzles, gardening, lake activities, “Land Cruising”, travel, antiquing, The Chapel, bible study, reading, planting trees, delivering “Home Bound Meals”, Family, and Friends.

God has been good to us, Praise The Lord!!