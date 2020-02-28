Georgianna May Hanks, 73, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. She was born May 19, 1946 in Muncie, daughter of the late Rev. Charles A. and Victoria I. (Boothby) Wine. Georgianna had worked as a CNA at many different healthcare facilities and was an active member of VFW #1421. Surviving her are her children, Cassondra (Marvin) Fording, Jeffrey (Sara) Mills, Rick (Sharla) Mills; grandchildren, Kindra, Stephanie, Myranda, Aaran, Kaila, Tabatha, Victoria, Chelsy, Tessa, Quinton, and Zoe; six great grandchildren; brothers, Chet Wine, Russell Lahr, and Kenny Wine; and sisters, Tina Nahrwold, Charlotte Couch, and Diana King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Chester E. Bingham and Richard L. Mills; and a number of brothers and sisters. Funeral service were on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Burial was at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Contributions in Georgianna’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association or to the Family in care of Cassondra Fording. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Hanks family.

