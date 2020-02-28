Thursday, March 12, 2020
CITIZEN-MATCH TREE PLANTING PROGRAM

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is inviting citizens to participate in the Citizen Match Tree Planting Program. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Forestry Team is responsible for maintaining our publicly owned urban canopy, comprised of almost 50,000 street trees located along nearly 1300 miles of roadway and 20,000 trees found within our 87 parks.

Citizens interested in partnering with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to improve the livability of our neighborhoods can participate in the Citizen Match Tree Planting Program. With a $50 contribution, a citizen can have a tree planted within the Right-of-Way in front of their house. Further details and the application can be found by visiting fortwayneparks.org/street-trees or by calling 260-427-6400.

