4-H DOG OBEDIENCE PROGRAM TO BEGIN IN MARCH

Allen County 4 H is offering a series of workshops that begin this spring on dog obedience training. The program is open to youth who are in grades 3-12. Young people can learn how to train their family dog to be more obedient. Youth will learn how to teach their dog to heel on a leash, sit, stay, and much more. They will also learn about the health, care, and grooming of their dog. The dog should be at least four months of age.

The cost of the 16-week program is $65.00. The meetings will be held on Monday evenings at the Home Loan Bank Building, Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne beginning in March. All participants must preregister, pay fees and complete paperwork by February 21. Class size is limited. For more information and registration materials, contact Samm Johnson, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, at 481-6826.

