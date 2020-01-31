FWA CELEBRATES MILESTONE TENTH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE GROWTH

Over the last ten years, FWA has experienced consecutive year-over-year growth. This includes breaking the all-time record for passenger traffic traveling through the airport in 2016, only to break that record again in 2017, again in 2018, and yet again this past year in 2019. Prior to the 2016 record, the previous enplanement record was set back in 2000. Hitting a new milestone, FWA celebrates TEN years of growth in 2019 – a new record for the airport.

Throughout the year, the airport saw over 397,938 enplaned passengers, or passengers traveling out of the airport on outbound flights. In total, the airport saw over 791,800 passengers fly in and out of the airport – an increase of 4.53% over 2018. With an average of 65,983 passengers passing through the terminal each month, FWA continues to grow. 2019 also saw the introduction of FWA’s thirteenth non-stop destination with seasonal Sarasota (SRQ) on Allegiant Air.

FWA plans to celebrate this monumental accomplishment with a celebration in the terminal building as a thank you to our loyal passengers.

Looking ahead to 2020, FWA looks to begin work on one of the most ambitious projects the airport has done to date – beginning the Terminal Expansion Project. The first phases of this project will focus mainly behind-the-scenes, with the creation of a Consolidated Baggage Inspection System, which will create a more efficient workflow for FWA TSA and an expansion of an additional gate to the concourse. Much of the project will be in the design phase in 2020, with construction expected to break ground in early 2021.

Another large project that will be underway in 2020 is a $13.4 million Terminal Apron Improvement Project. This project will see the apron portion of the airfield, the area of the airport where aircraft are parked for unloading/loading/refueling/boarding, reconstructed to accommodate for the future terminal expansion and gate area reconfiguration.

“Ten years of consecutive passenger growth is something to celebrate, and we are thankful for the support of the Northeast Indiana region throughout the years,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “As Northeast Indiana continues to grow and uses FWA as their first choice for air travel, the airport will grow and be able to attract new or expanded routes with the airlines. Looking ahead to 2020, we are excited to begin work on the Terminal Expansion Project and look forward to bringing an even higher caliber of service to our passengers.”