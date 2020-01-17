Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Waynedale Obituaries 

Doug “Double D” Dalberg, 61

The Waynedale News Staff

Doug “Double D” Dalberg, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Doug was born November 4, 1958 in Janesville, Wisconsin, a son of the late Lyle and Beverly (Gutweiler) Dalberg. He retired from General Motors in 2008 and most recently worked as a quality manager at Custom Tube. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, drinking beer, having fun, and spending time with his family. Surviving family include his dog, Emily; daughter, Destiny Dalberg; step-daughter, Katie (Joshua) Geary; brother, David Dalberg; many cousins; one nephew, Kyle, and his mother, Helen. Beside his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter, Stacy Lawrence. A celebration of life gathering will be from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Eagles #248, 4940 Bluffton Rd., Fort Wayne, Indiana (46809). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com

The Waynedale News Staff

Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff