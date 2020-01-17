Doug “Double D” Dalberg, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Doug was born November 4, 1958 in Janesville, Wisconsin, a son of the late Lyle and Beverly (Gutweiler) Dalberg. He retired from General Motors in 2008 and most recently worked as a quality manager at Custom Tube. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, drinking beer, having fun, and spending time with his family. Surviving family include his dog, Emily; daughter, Destiny Dalberg; step-daughter, Katie (Joshua) Geary; brother, David Dalberg; many cousins; one nephew, Kyle, and his mother, Helen. Beside his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter, Stacy Lawrence. A celebration of life gathering will be from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Eagles #248, 4940 Bluffton Rd., Fort Wayne, Indiana (46809). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com

