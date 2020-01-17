Jan. 17, 2020 – Local Ads
DOWNTOWN PART-TIME PARKING CASHIER
Downtown Ft. Wayne locations, working AM and PM shifts ‚ stand and sit for extended periods of time‚ light manual labor (picking up trash, clean windows, etc.) Accurately figure time and parking fees. Be friendly and courteous. Apply in person at: Light & Breuning, Inc., 912 Lawrence Drive, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804 or by email at charrell@lbpark.com.
_________________
SPRING CLEAN UPS
In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company
_________________
FISH TANKS FOR SALE
30 Gal. tank with cast iron stand
75 Gal. tank with wood stand that has 2 doors.
260-747-3331
_________________
HIRING MEAT CUTTER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________
LOOKING FOR FIXER UPPER HOUSES
I will pay cash for fixer upper houses.
260-704-3399
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs, as well as snow removal too!
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE
Shawn’s Lawn Maint.
260-418-6653
Lawn Mowing
Trimming/Blowing
Snow Removal
Edging
Weeding
Leaf Removal
Pressure Washing
_________________
HIRING LABORER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- KNOX ELECTED AS TRUSTEE – Voice Of The Township - January 17, 2020
- Charles Walter (Zeke) Klenke Jr., 92 - January 17, 2020
- WORLD WETLANDS DAY EVENTS - January 17, 2020