Jan. 17, 2020 – Local Ads

DOWNTOWN PART-TIME PARKING CASHIER

Downtown Ft. Wayne locations, working AM and PM shifts ‚ stand and sit for extended periods of time‚ light manual labor (picking up trash, clean windows, etc.) Accurately figure time and parking fees. Be friendly and courteous. Apply in person at: Light & Breuning, Inc., 912 Lawrence Drive, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804 or by email at charrell@lbpark.com.

_________________

SPRING CLEAN UPS

In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company

_________________

FISH TANKS FOR SALE

30 Gal. tank with cast iron stand

75 Gal. tank with wood stand that has 2 doors.

260-747-3331

_________________

HIRING MEAT CUTTER

Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.

_________________

LOOKING FOR FIXER UPPER HOUSES

I will pay cash for fixer upper houses.

260-704-3399

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

FRIAR ENTERPRISES

Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.

We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.

Serving the community since 1985.

747-7014

_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs, as well as snow removal too!

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE

Shawn’s Lawn Maint.

260-418-6653

Lawn Mowing

Trimming/Blowing

Snow Removal

Edging

Weeding

Leaf Removal

Pressure Washing

_________________

HIRING LABORER

Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.

_________________