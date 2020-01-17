Diana J. (Krill) McIntosh, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born December 3, 1946 in Fort Wayne as a premature baby with Larsen’s Syndrome (A skeletal/muscular condition which can include scoliosis, club feet and hands, and dislocated hips and knees). Although Diana fought an uphill physical battle her whole life, she was able to live a successful traditional life. Meaning Diana learned to walk, run (a kind of funny gallop), ride a bike (with training wheels), drive a car, have a job, get married and give birth to 2 babies. She graduated from Elmhurst High School and International Business College and worked at Lincoln Life before marriage. Diana was married to Bob McIntosh on December 5, 1969 for nearly 38 years till his death on September 17, 2007. Before it became too difficult to get around in her body that was 20 years older than she was, Diana was active in her church. She sang in and was also secretary for the choir as well as helping out in the church office. Diana also published a family newsletter called the Dellagram for many years. She enjoyed the annual 4th of July party at her brother’s house, family get-togethers and reunions, and spending time with her grandchildren when she could. Diana was loved by many relatives and friends. Surviving are her daughter, Jill McIntosh of Portland, OR; son, Glen (Julie) McIntosh of Dexter, MI; brother, Don (Yvonne) Krill of Hoagland; grandchildren, Arielle Turiff, Deputy Sherriff Preston McIntosh, both of Wisconsin, Austin McIntosh and Katie McIntosh, both of Dexter, MI; seven nephews and several grand nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law Traci McIntosh of Wisconsin; her good friend Helen Ball of Fort Wayne; and her cat of 18 ½ years, Tinker now living in Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Maurice and Bonnie Krill; sisters, Judith Krill, Karen Krill-Long and Marilyn Krill. The family encourages attendees to honor Diana’s favorite color of Purple. Funeral was on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Assembly of God Church, 1400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Burial was at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials are to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne or First Assembly of God Church. Condolences for the family may be left at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com

