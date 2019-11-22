FURNACE & AIR CONDITIONING REPLACEMENT PROGRAM NOW OPEN

As local residents start to turn on their heat for the season, some may find their furnaces aren’t working. For those who may not be able to afford a new furnace or can’t take on a traditional loan, the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is offering a zero interest loan program.

The program offers zero percent interest ten-year loans for heating/air conditioning replacement projects. Applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence and the home must be located within City limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or $55,050 for a family of four.

How can residents apply? Residents should call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voice mail system. Someone from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back to determine their eligibility.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Residents will be served on a first-come first-serve basis and the program will be closed once funds are committed.

More information about the Homeowner Repair Furnace/Air Conditioning Program can be found at www.fwcommunity development.org/homeownerrepair