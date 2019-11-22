DOWNTOWN TO BEGIN HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES

On November 27, join together to light up Downtown with the iconic Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank, Ash Brokerage at the Skyline Garage for their Holiday Illumination, Flagstar Bank Christmas Tree Display, Merry Christmas Wreath at the I&M Power Center, Northern Lights, and more. The evening wouldn’t be complete without the Ringing of the Bells by Downtown churches at 7:30pm and the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks at 8:00pm.

Family friendly lighting ceremonies as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities will take place throughout the late afternoon and evening. Warm up with Cocoa and Carols at the Allen County Courthouse. Enjoy a special outdoor holiday concert at I&M Power Center Plaza. Don’t miss the kickoffs of both the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center and the 35th Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre. Participate in activities like Santa’s Workshop at the Community Center, the Holiday Open House at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Christmas Wish Tree Ornament Hanging at First Presbyterian Church, or Santa at the Train Station at the Baker Street Train Station.

New This Year:

• Flagstar Bank is excited to bring back a Downtown holiday tradition with a new Christmas tree display above both the crosswalk over Calhoun Street and their Rotunda.

• Come warm up with Bistro Nota for their Holiday Open House.

• Bring your family far above the crowd to enjoy spectacular views at the VIP Bistro at Nola on 13.

• Visit the Downtown Wellness Spa’s free Sparkle Bar and add a touch of glitter to your holiday.

Downtown Holiday Window Decorating: We are excited to announce the return of the Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Take a holiday stroll and view the beautifully decorated windows of participating businesses and organizations. This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays!” Voting will begin on the Night of Lights, and with 4 competitive categories this year, the creativity and originality will be breathtaking. Nobody does the holidays like Downtown Fort Wayne!

HolidayFest continues through the end of the year with performances, festivals, arts and cultural events, Holly Trolley Shopping, and so much more. More info online at HolidayFestDowntown.com