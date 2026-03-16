Reductions In Overdoses Reported

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The Hope and Recovery Team (HART) has released its 2025 program data, showing substantial progress in overdose reduction, treatment connections, and community outreach across Allen County and Fort Wayne.

During 2025, HART continued strengthening collaboration with law enforcement, community partners, and treatment providers. The combined efforts resulted in measurable improvements in both fatal and nonfatal overdose trends, along with significant increases in officer-initiated referrals to the program.

Fort Wayne Mayor, Sharon Tucker, congratulates officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department on promotions in February.

2025 Performance Highlights:

337 individuals received warm handoffs to treatment or recovery resources.

38.4 percent increase in officer Spillman tags documenting HART interventions from 2024 to 2025.

23 percent decrease in non-fatal overdoses in Allen County/Fort Wayne compared to 2024.

12 percent decrease in fatal overdoses during the same period.

82 visits to hotels and unhoused encampments to provide outreach and support.

924 units of Narcan distributed throughout the community.

2,760 total referrals received by HART in 2025.

The reductions in overdose incidents reflect increased access to resources and more effective response strategies throughout the county. The rise in officer referrals demonstrates greater alignment between law enforcement and harm-reduction efforts, ensuring more consistent follow-up after crisis calls.

HART also expanded its focus on individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability, recognizing the heightened risks within these populations. Regular contact with hotels and encampments allowed the team to bring treatment options, basic support, and life-saving supplies directly to people in need.

As HART moves into 2026, the program will continue building on these outcomes to further strengthen community partnerships, increase access to recovery resources, and support those affected by substance-use disorder.

“We strive each day to be the safest community possible. I’m encouraged by the proactive work of the Fort Wayne Police Department and HART as they’ve come together with partner organizations and individuals in need of care and direction to make a positive difference in our public safety efforts,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker.

The Hope and Recovery Team’s mission is to collaborate with law enforcement to support individuals and communities within Allen County addressing mental health, substance use, and homelessness concerns. They aim to empower individuals and bridge gaps in effort to create healthier communities through intervention, prevention, and resource coordination. You can contact HART by calling (260)427-5801.