On The Passing Of Linda Bloom

The Allen County Board of Commissioners was saddened to learn about the passing of former Allen County Commissioner, Linda Bloom.

At the end of 2018, Bloom concluded a 40-year career as a public servant and elected official when she completed her sixth consecutive term as Allen County Commissioner for District 3. In 1994, she became the first woman elected to the Board of Commissioners in Allen County after serving as Allen County Auditor from 1987–1994, and Allen County Treasurer from 1981–1986.

During her time in office, she was party to many important projects for the county, overseeing many bridge projects including the construction of the expansive Maplecrest Bridge that created a new major north-south artery between Fort Wayne and New Haven. She was involved with the development and improvement of Aboite Center Road and began the Bass Road project, which was just completed last year. She helped dedicate the City-County Building as the renamed Rousseau Centre and her work helped expand the county parks with new facilities and amenities.

Current Commissioner, and Former Allen County Auditor, Therese Brown, worked closely with Bloom for almost 30 years. She shared that, “Linda was a force to be reckoned with. She was a lively personality who loved people – she loved to help people, to be engaged with people to advance the processes of county government and invest in projects that improved people’s lives.”

Commissioners Rich Beck and Ron Turpin joined Brown in offering their condolences to her loved ones and in expressing their appreciation for Bloom’s dedication to Allen County and her decades of public service.