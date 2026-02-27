Upcoming Event Honors African American Veterans

1 min read

In recognition of Black History Month, a special event is being held to welcome all members of the community to honor and acknowledge our African American Veterans and their families for their selfless contributions in making our country and its citizens a great nation.

This special celebration ceremony will be hosted at American Legion Post 148 (705 E. Lewis Street) on Saturday, February 28th, 1pm to 2pm.

This celebratory event will include guest speakers; Post 148’s Adjutant, Maj. Clifford F. Buttram Jr. (Ret. U.S. Army) , who is also conducting the event, E-6 Clarence Eldridge Jr., Aviation Machinist Mate 1st. Class (Ret. U.S. Navy), and Sgt. Joseph H. Ayers U.S. Army (3yrs.) and Aero Space Engineer U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard (1 yr.).

Musical guests featuring the Unity Performing Arts Foundation’s Mr. Kiandre McCullough and Ms. Zoe Aldaz will perform during the event.

An opportunity to share stories and fellowship is encouraged following the program. In addition to Saturday’s event, Post 148 will feature an expansive display from the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum highlighting the contributions of African American Veterans throughout our country’s history.