From Hillcrest School To Hillcrest Commons: Around The Frame

5 min read

One year, four months, and two days is what it took for the Hillcrest Commons to be built and celebrated at the ribbon cutting on February 3, 2026. Before the ribbon cutting took place, the people involved in the project honored Hillcrest School where thousands of students received a first-class education. The caring and outstanding teachers formed their students to be good citizens from 1929 until 1978 when Hillcrest was closed and sold.

It truly took a village to bring this project to fruition. It started decades ago under Maynard Scales when he was the Executive Director of Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA). Mr. Scales and I had talks about how the owner let the property go to rack and ruin before the FWHA took it over. Mr. Scales wondered if it would be possible to round up alums to help clean up the grounds. Mr. Scales retired and Mr. George Guy took over as CEO and Executive Director and tirelessly worked to bring Hillcrest School back to life; It took another 13 years.

The first proposal was to make it into apartments for veterans, but the federal housing programs were not interested in that population. Other grants were submitted but turned down for various reasons, but the staff kept searching and submitting them. Then came COVID, changing the world. It was a major distraction and the brakes were put on building public housing. Once COVID was managed, nationally there was great concern about the number of displaced unhoused people. Public Housing was once again at the forefront and this time funds were made available for this project with the caveat that the school would be demolished and a new building would be built.

Before the ribbon cutting, we gathered in the community room to listen to the partners and major players share their thoughts from the dismay of having to tear down Hillcrest School, to putting their feelings aside to start the planning for Hillcrest Commons. The Honorable Mayor Sharon Tucker concluded the remarks. Upon the conclusion, Former Chief Executive Officer George Guy was given the honor of cutting the ribbon in recognition of his tireless work on behalf of people in housing distress. Now it was time to go check out the apartments and the huge photos of Hillcrest, coat closets with sliding doors, a beloved chandelier, and other touches of Hillcrest so the residents will forever know what the school meant to the students who passed through its halls.

Later that day many of us gathered to congratulate Mr. Guy on his new position as the Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Youth and Family Services in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Guy did not only change the lives of people in Fort Wayne. He served as the President of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Organizations championing legislative initiatives that prioritized safe, affordable, and equitable housing. After 13 years at the helm, Mr. Guy recognized the outstanding team he had developed could continue their work without him. It was time for him to find another challenge where he could put his heart and expertise to the greater good.

At the gathering, an artist was busy painting a compilation of Hillcrest School, Hillcrest Commons, and the team that made it happen into one glorious portrait. I don’t know who the artist is, or where the painting will hang, all I know is that it’s a fitting tribute to Hillcrest School’s past and Hillcrest Commons’s future!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts. If you have a textile you would like to have her feature, contact her at bornagainquilts@frontier.com or 260-515-9446.

For those interested in learning more about Hillcrest Commons, the following has been prepared by the Fort Wayne Housing Authority:

Fort Wayne Housing Authority Cuts Ribbon For Hillcrest Commons

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA) today celebrated the opening of Hillcrest Commons, a multimillion dollar permanent supportive housing development designed to serve adults experiencing chronic homelessness and other at risk individuals.

“One of my priorities as Mayor is bringing our community together to address the challenges of homelessness and housing aﬀordability,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Our investment in Hillcrest Commons is part of our larger strategy to not only ﬁnd temporary shelter for those who need it but also to oﬀer permanent solutions that stabilize the lives of those struggling with homelessness. My thanks to everyone who made this important project possible, including our partners at the Fort Wayne Housing Authority and our team in Community Development.”

In partnership with the Model Group, co-developer and general contractor, the 24 unit, new construction community provides one bedroom Permanent Supportive Housing, with all units subsidized through FWHA vouchers. Supportive services will be coordinated by Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, in partnership with Fort Wayne Housing Authority, to help residents access resources that support long term stability.

Located on the historic site of the previously vacant Hillcrest School, the development transforms the location through reinvestment and renewed community impact. The three story, energy eﬃcient apartment building includes spaces designed to support connection and wellness, including a community kitchen, ﬁtness room, resident lounges, shared laundry, and dedicated space for on site service delivery. Additional amenities include oﬀ street parking and an outdoor courtyard featuring a hardscape dedication to Hillcrest School and a garden. Security features include a single point of access, locked entry doors, interior and exterior cameras and lighting, and on site staﬃng.

“Hillcrest Commons reﬂects the kind of thoughtful, partnership driven development our community needs,” said Dana Christian, Interim Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority. “This is more than a building, it is a supportive community designed to help residents stabilize, access services, and move forward with dignity. We’re grateful to the partners who helped bring this vision to life.”

The project has widespread support from the City of Fort Wayne, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Model Group, CSH, Finance Fund, Parkview Health, and additional local businesses and community partners.

The mission of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority is to provide high-quality, aﬀordable housing and superior services to eligible members of the Fort Wayne community and to maintain an atmosphere that encourages self-suﬃciency. For more information on the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, visit: fwha.org.