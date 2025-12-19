City Leaf Collection Resumes

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Street Department began collecting leaves again on December 16 in the City’s central neighborhoods to complete the first round of leaf collection. On December 22, they plan to move onto the second round of leaf collection beginning in the south neighborhoods. This revised schedule is dependent upon the weather.

Leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.in.gov/leaf-collection and will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

Leaf Collection Schedule:

Complete Central Neighborhoods Round 1: now – 12/19

South Neighborhoods Round 2: 12/22 – 1/2

North Neighborhoods Round 2: 1/5 – 1/9

Central Neighborhoods Round 2: 1/12 – 1/16

Collection Guidelines:

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Those who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2025, weather permitting.

In March 2026, the Street Department will announce two additional weeks for bagged leaf collection.