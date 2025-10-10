Local Text Ads: Oct. 10 Update

3 min read

GARAGE SALE

Oct. 9, 10, 11

Camping & fishing gear, tools, bicycles, name brand men’s big and tall clothing L-XL & 36/38, women’s name brand XS-L & 4-10, little girls 2-5T & 4-7 shoes, women’s dress hats & vintage enhancers, kitchen table, household items & decorations. Priced to sell!

7305 Bradbury Ave. Ft Wayne IN 46809

BAE SYSTEMS

MARKET DAY

Looking for a New Fall Event to check out?

Then BAE Systems has one for you.

Indoor Shopping with vendors selling Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More! Food & Drinks Available.

Saturday, October 18

9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Free Admission

4250 Airport Expressway, Ft. Wayne

Next to Ardmore Road

Entrance Door A

Parking in Employee Parking Lot

10TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 241

7605 Bluffton Rd., Ft Wayne

Saturday, November 1

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Tables $15 Electricity $5

Vendor Reservations:

Vicki 260-750-8021, Jean 260-438-4386, Legion 260-747-7851 Auxiliary Proceeds:Veterans & Families, Local Charities

Public Welcome!

CASH FOR JUNK CARS

Running & non-running

Same day pickup

Will pay cash on the spot

Call Rob – 260-417-7633

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, November 8

Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.

Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana

Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.

HAVE SCRAP METAL?

We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.

Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.

We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.

Please call or text

Dan at 260-466-8223.

Thank you!

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

3102 Ardmore Ave.

October 24, 4:30-7pm

$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.

Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.

Free Estimates

260-258-6113 /

260-579-7299

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.