Local Text Ads: Oct. 10 Update
GARAGE SALE
Oct. 9, 10, 11
Camping & fishing gear, tools, bicycles, name brand men’s big and tall clothing L-XL & 36/38, women’s name brand XS-L & 4-10, little girls 2-5T & 4-7 shoes, women’s dress hats & vintage enhancers, kitchen table, household items & decorations. Priced to sell!
7305 Bradbury Ave. Ft Wayne IN 46809
BAE SYSTEMS
MARKET DAY
Looking for a New Fall Event to check out?
Then BAE Systems has one for you.
Indoor Shopping with vendors selling Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More! Food & Drinks Available.
Saturday, October 18
9 A.M. to 2 P.M.
Free Admission
4250 Airport Expressway, Ft. Wayne
Next to Ardmore Road
Entrance Door A
Parking in Employee Parking Lot
10TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 241
7605 Bluffton Rd., Ft Wayne
Saturday, November 1
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Tables $15 Electricity $5
Vendor Reservations:
Vicki 260-750-8021, Jean 260-438-4386, Legion 260-747-7851 Auxiliary Proceeds:Veterans & Families, Local Charities
Public Welcome!
CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, November 8
Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.
Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana
Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.
HAVE SCRAP METAL?
We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.
Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.
We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.
Please call or text
Dan at 260-466-8223.
Thank you!
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
October 24, 4:30-7pm
$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.
Free Estimates
260-258-6113 /
260-579-7299
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
- Monsters & Music To Light Up The Dance Collective Stage - October 10, 2025
- Pottery Tour Debuts Celebration Of Clay, Craft & Community - October 10, 2025
- ‘Salute To Service’ 5K To Honor Veterans & Service Dog Training - October 10, 2025